THE Undefeatable spirit of Nero Vodka had a spectacular launch in Marbella, at the prestigious Puente Romano.

-- Advertisement --



Nicola and John Morrissey were joined by family, friends, and business owners from across the Costa del Sol on Friday, December 4, for the launch of their Premium Vodka Nero.

The event treated guests to Nero Vodka cocktails, an elaborate tasting menu, including Nero Bloody Mary oysters to start and Nero Espresso Martinis to finish.

Throughout the day entertainment was provided with performances by acrobatics, singers, fire dancers, an electric violinist and a DJ who kept people dancing in their seats.

The wonderful event was hosted by our very own Michel Euesden who’s speech of female empowerment inspired all the ladies in the room, before welcoming on stage Nicola Morrissey the CEO of Nero Vodka.

Nicola spoke with so much passion for her brand as she proudly shared some of her accomplishments so far with Nero,

“Nero is a handcrafted product made using the finest ingredients and distilling methods resulting in a vodka which is truly smooth enough to sip but bold enough to be mixed with any mixer or cocktail.

“When we launched Nero, we carried out 27 blind taste tests against many other premium vodka brands and without fail, Nero was triumphant in every single one.

“This year alone we have won 8 Industry Awards from leading Spirit competitions, newly registered as a gluten-free product and also registered as a vegan product, Nero truly is an undefeatable spirit.”

Keeping the event full of strong women, Emma Morrissey took the stage as a surprise guest speaker to share how proud she is of Nicola,

“We are so lucky to have a mother, stepmother and a nanny in Nicola Morrisey.

She is a true angel from God, she is honest, hardworking, and the most loving person you could ever meet, shes strong and passionate both about Nero Premium vodka and her family, she is my best friend.”

Nero Vodka has truly made its mark here in Spain with this product launch, setting itself as a high-end brand with values, morals and above all else a brand with passion.

It’s clear to see the hard work that goes into reaching the ambitions of the Morrissey family, but with Nicola in the driving seat, there was never an option of failure.

It was all glitz and glamour at the prestigious Puente Romano, who excelled at providing a setting which kept to the “new normal” health and safety regulations, without it feeling restricted.

Nero is now set to take its place on shelves behind bars in luxury establishments here in Spain in a competitive drinks market, and after this event, we have no doubt the brand will continue to be ‘ An Undefeatable Spirit’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Undefeatable spirit of Nero Vodka launch in Marbella Spain 2020”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.