WATCH: Internet users “charmed” by video of dog taking knife off man about to kill a fish

Internet users have been “charmed” by a video of dog which gently takes knife off man about to kill a fish.

THE clip shows the tender moment the large dog places its paw on the arm of a man bent over a basin with a large knife in one hand and a fish in the other.

Initially, the dog gestures the man to stop what he’s doing, before the canine stealthily takes the blade from the man completely – who looks on in surprise.

The video has gone viral and been shared thousands of times with social media users commenting “what a charming animal” and “he is beautiful”, “so innocent and cute”.


It’s not clear exactly where the video was filmed.

