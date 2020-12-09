UK Issued With “Severe” Cold Weather Warning for The Coming Days.

Public Health England (PHE) has told people to heat their homes as it warned of “severe” cold weather across the country in the coming days. The Met Office has forecast low temperatures for many parts of England until at least 9 am on Thursday, said PHE in a cold-weather alert on Tuesday, December 8.

Dr Ishani Kar-Purkayastha, Consultant in Public Health at PHE, gave advice on what to do during the cold spell: “Try to heat your home to at least 18°C, particularly if you have reduced mobility, are 65 and over, or have a health condition, such as heart or lung disease.

“Keep moving too if you can. Get up and walk around and spread housework throughout the day to help keep yourself warm. Food is also a vital source of energy so have plenty of hot food and drinks. Remember to check up on frail or older neighbours and relatives at this time, particularly if they live alone, and remember to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidance when looking out for others. Check the Met Office weather forecast to stay aware of the weather in your region.”

PHE also said that The north-east, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands, as well as east and south-east England are likely to see “severe cold weather conditions”. A yellow weather warning for freezing fog is in place until 2 am on Wednesday for areas including Norfolk, Essex, Suffolk, Kent and Medway, ”this weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services”, it added.

