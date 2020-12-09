Triple manhunt after several shots fired at a house

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: WYP

Triple manhunt after several shots fired at a house in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding three suspects they believe fired several gunshots causing damage to the property in the early hours of October 20.

The men they want to speak to in connection with the incident are: Daniel Nowek, aged 28 (also known as Daniel Nowak), Dawid Wesolowski, aged 37 (also known as Piotr Krawczyk) and Kamil Musial, aged 21.

All three are believed to have links to London, Southampton, Scotland, as well as Poland.


Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation into this matter is ongoing and has resulted in a number of arrests to date, as well as the seizure of firearms.

“We are now releasing the details of these three men, who we have so far not been able to locate, in the interests of progressing our inquiries further.


“We believe all three are known in the Keighley area, while Musial is also thought to have connections in Leeds.”

Anyone who can assist with information on any of these men is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or use the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

