Trial Of Men Who Left Dead Body In Trunk Of Car

TRIAL of five men who left a dead body in the trunk of a car

The crime of a man who appeared dead in the trunk of a car in Alicante in February 2019 is about to reach the Court to be tried by a popular jury.

The Prosecutor’s Office claims that the men were operating a cocaine laboratory from a house in the Cotxinets de Petrer area, and a number of weapons and ammunition were also found at the property. It is believed the victim was accused of stealing a consignment of cocaine.

According to the indictment, the alleged murderers drove with the victim to the Petrer estate on December 7, 2018, where the laboratory was located and shot him as soon as he got out of the car and “without the possibility of defending himself.”

The Police investigated the alleged shooting at the farm and dismantled the laboratory, but the body was not found until two months later, hidden in the trunk of the car with which the alleged murderers fled. The vehicle was parked on the corner between Paraguay and Ecuador streets in Alicante, in the Gran Vía Sur neighbourhood.

All of the men face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

