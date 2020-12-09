TRIAL Begins Of Russian Thugs Who Beat Up England Fan In Marseille in 2016

The trial started yesterday, Tuesday, December 8, in Aix en Provence, France, of two Russian football fans, Mikhail Ivkine, aged 34, and Pavel Kosov, aged 33, accused of being the leaders of a brutal mob of thugs, who attacked England football fan, Andrew Bache, aged 55, a Tesco delivery driver, battering him over the head with a metal bar, outside a bar in the old Port area of Marseilles during Euro 2016, which left him with serious head injuries, leaving him confined to a wheelchair, and unable to travel to France.

Both men, from Moscow, insist they were acting in self-defence after being provoked by the England fans, with Kossov admitting he hit Bache, but ”it was not that hard”, and both men admit to the attack, but plead not guilty for his lasting injuries, and have been in custody since February 2018, after a joining French and British police operation traced via social media.

Patrice Martin, the hero cop who attended to Andrew Bache at the scene of the attack, giving evidence said, ”I gave him CPR when he was on the ground. I felt his pulse stop and there was blood, a lot of blood”, going on to describe the scene, “They arrived like an army, it was a commando-style attack, the Russians had mouthguards in the colours of their country and knuckle dusters. There were clashes on all sides. It was a furious fight.”

He continued, “Tear gas was fired, and as the square emptied I saw Andrew Bache lying on the ground, on his stomach, unconscious. His face was swollen. He looked like a boxer coming out of a bad fight”.

If found guilty, both Russian men face a 15-year prison sentence.

