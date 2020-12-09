TIER 2 Rules Loophole Means Pubs Can Serve Food Without A Meal as long as they have Live Music



A loophole in the Tier 2 rules means that Covid secure pubs offering live music, can serve alcohol without having to sell meals, as long as they are selling tickets for the event, and punters are sitting in their seats to drink.

A pub in South London said on its social media page, “It’s backs against the wall time now, and we are struggling to survive!. We will be selling tickets on the door on the night. Doors open 5pm, bands start 8pm, and the bar closes 10pm. No food is required. I would suggest people get here early as it will get full very quickly as I’m limited to 50 people. No bookings, it’s a first-come basis. If you are someone that nurses half a lager all night then I ask you not to come, as I’m trying to survive here, and that place could be taken by someone that understands that!”.

The clause in Tier 2 rules relating to the ‘substantial meal’, states the rule “does not apply where alcohol is being provided to a customer at a cinema, theatre, concert hall or sports ground”.

Adding that booze needs to be “ordered by, and served to, a customer who has a ticket for an exhibition of a film, a performance or an event of training or competition at the venue, to consume in the area where the audience is seated to watch the exhibition, performance or event”.

