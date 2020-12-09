THREE hectares burn in a spectacular fire in a palm tree nursery in Elche in what fire chiefs believe could have been intentionally started after two different sources have been detected.

-- Advertisement --



A fire that broke out on Tuesday, December 8, around 10.30 pm, destroyed a palm tree nursery located 500 metres from the El Hondo natural park, in the Pusol area and very close to its museum, as reported by the Alicante Consortium.

In the report prepared by the firefighters, they claim that the flames originated “with two sources” very close to a house, so the Emergency Coordination Centre has decided to declare the accident as Potential Severity Index 1 due to its proximity to an inhabited nucleus.

Below is the video, courtesy of Cope Elche on Twitter:

The incident affected an area of ​​three hectares and firefighters from Elche, Almoradí and San Vicente, as well as two forestry brigades, tackled the blaze until 3 am, with the forestry brigades still continuing works to cool the ground and smother embers in the area.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three-hectares burn in a spectacular fire in a palm tree nursery in Elche”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.