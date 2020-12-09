THOUSANDS of people queued in a village in Sri Lanka to get some of an indigenous medicine, the maker of which claims will give people lifelong immunity against coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



The creator of the herbal remedy, Dhammika Bandara, says that it cures the viral disease.

According to local media more than 10,000 people gathered outside the local healer’s house at Udumagama village in Hettimulla, Kegalle, to get the medicine, which was being distributed for free, and in doing so, violated quarantine and social distancing rules.

There was also heavy traffic in the area and police had to be called in to control it.

The Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, popularized the local medicine, known as “Dammika Peniya” by consuming it live on the TV along with other authorities and discussions are underway to verify its effectiveness.

Bandara says it is made of bee honey and other household spices and will be distributed to people free of charge. He recommended using two tablespoons full of the syrup twice a day for two days to prevent getting infected with coronavirus and for three days if already infected with the disease.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Thousands queue in Sri Lanka to get Covid-19 miracle cure”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.