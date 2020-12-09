THE Valencian Community adds 37 deaths and 1,527 new cases while there are 1,173 people hospitalised, 15 more than on Monday, of which 243 of them are in the ICU, according to data from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, December 9.

The data shows a total number of cases confirmed by PCR test or antigen test amounts to 111,735 people, which broken down by provinces equates to 166 in Castellón (12,440 in total); 411 in Alicante (38,152 in total), and 950 in the province of Valencia (61,141 in total). Additionally, there are still two unassigned cases.

Since the last update, 37 deaths from coronavirus have been reported, meaning that the total number of deaths has risen to 2,528; 335 in the province of Castellón, 910 in Alicante and 1,283 in Valencia.