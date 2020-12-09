The battle for the League of Legends title is on

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
The battle for the League of Legends title is on
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Almuñecar

The battle for the League of Legends Almuñecar title is on as 80 young people in 16 teams vie for a share of the €1,000 prize money.

The online games competition aimed at 12 to 29-year-olds was launched by the council to “encourage young people in a period in which the coronavirus pandemic hinders leisure in the open air”.

-- Advertisement --

The winners will be announced on December 16 and an awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 23, at the Casa de la Juventud de Almuñécar.

“Every week a knockout tournament is being held, where the 16 teams in this online tournament seek to win the first prize of €500, the second being €350, and the third €150, said the event coordinator.


To find out more, visit Almuñecar Town Hall website.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The battle for the League of Legends title is on”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous article40 Days Without New COVID-19 Infections for Victoria
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here