The battle for the League of Legends title is on

The battle for the League of Legends Almuñecar title is on as 80 young people in 16 teams vie for a share of the €1,000 prize money.

The online games competition aimed at 12 to 29-year-olds was launched by the council to “encourage young people in a period in which the coronavirus pandemic hinders leisure in the open air”.

The winners will be announced on December 16 and an awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 23, at the Casa de la Juventud de Almuñécar.

“Every week a knockout tournament is being held, where the 16 teams in this online tournament seek to win the first prize of €500, the second being €350, and the third €150, said the event coordinator.

