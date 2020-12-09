THE ALGARVE Is Reportedly The Top Destination For Brits In 2021 according to online data



Online flight search engine, Skyscanner, has revealed that Faro airport, on Portugal’s Algarve coast, is the most-searched-for European destination by British people for 2021, followed by Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, and Dalaman in Turkey.

The company said that data collected, during November 2020, shows a weekly increase of 48% in the number of flight searches, for trips between April 1 and August 31 of 2021.

In the recent World Travel Awards, Portugal ran away with many top awards, including ‘Top Beach Destination’ for The Algarve.

A spokesperson for the Tourism Association do Algarve (ATA), commented, “According to that study, following recent news about the arrival of vaccines for Covid-19, UK tourists have been showing an increasing interest in traveling abroad during the spring and summer of 2021”.

President of Turismo do Algarve, João Fernandes, added, “Although it is premature to draw conclusions, these seem to be promising indicators for tourism and for the Algarve in particular”.

