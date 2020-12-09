SPANISH Olive Oil producers see increasing prices for the first time in two years and heavy US tariffs are hoped to end soon with Biden in charge.

There has been a noticeable fall in oil production from other countries, and an increase in consumer demand recently. Both these facts are good news for the Spanish producers and sales are increasing.

Miguel Cobos, of the Andalucian Union of Small Farmers and Ranchers (UPA) said “we have to find the middle ground between a fair price for the producer and one affordable for the consumer”. It is also hoped that the 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US under Trump will end as Biden takes over.

