Sierra Nevada Preparing to Open for the Winter Season

THE Sierra Nevada is preparing to open for the winter season as the Monachil City Council increase the police presence in the area over the long weekend. Also snow clearing has been geared up ready in the hopes of opening the resort in a few days’ time.

Jose Morales, Mayor is hoping that the resort can open for the winter season soon, as it is closely linked to the prosperity of the region and many Monachil residents work there. All the necessary COVID-19 precautions such and social distancing rules and security are in place already.

Morales said, “from the City Council we have prepared the municipal minibus service that connects the different points of the Pradollano urbanization, a line that works very well and that will begin to provide service as soon as Cetursa opens the doors of the ski resort”.

