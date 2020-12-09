Set Back for SpaceX as Test flight of Starship Aborted at Last Second Due to Technical Fault.

The first high-altitude test flight of SpaceX’s futuristic Starship was aborted at the last second in Texas on Tuesday, December 8. SpaceX came very close to launching a prototype of the rocketship that company chief Elon Musk is designing to carry people to Mars.

The mission’s goal was to shoot Starship to an altitude of eight miles, which is the highest yet, and then bring it back to a vertical landing. It is understood that a technical fault, an automatic engine abort, occurred with just 1.3 seconds remaining in the countdown. SpaceX announced on its web broadcast it was done for the day, and there was no word on when it might try again.



SpaceX has taken over Boca Chica, situated in the far southeastern corner of Texas near the Mexican border, to build and test its Starships. The companies intention is to use Starships — the upper stage atop Super Heavy boosters — to deliver massive satellites into orbit around Earth, and eventually send people and cargo to the moon and Mars.

