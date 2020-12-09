Serbian fugitive arrested on Xixona

SERBIAN fugitive arrested in the Alicante town of Xixona

The National Police have arrested a fugitive in Xixona, Alicante who had an International Detention Order filed against him by the Serbian authorities for the illegal possession of weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Serbian police notified Spanish authorities in October through the Enfast Network that they believed the fugitive may have entered Spain on a false Croatian passport. They reported that when a search was carried out on the man’s house in the Serbian town of Vrsac in 2015, nine rifles, five pistols, a hand grenade, a mine and large amounts of ammunition were discovered.

Following searches in the municipality of Mutxamel and other neighbouring towns, the fugitive was eventually tracked to a remote villa on the outskirts of Xixona and arrested by the Spanish National Police.

