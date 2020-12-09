Russians Told To Lay Off The Booze After Covid Jab

RUSSIANS told to lay off the booze for two months after getting the Covid jab

Alcohol sales are set to take a hit after Russian citizens – some of the highest alcohol consumers in the world – have been told they must abstain for 14 days prior to getting the coronavirus vaccine, and for nearly two months afterward.

-- Advertisement --



Anna Popova, head of the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog, said in an interview with Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda: ‘It’s a strain on the body. If we want to stay healthy and have a strong immune response, don’t drink alcohol.”

Gamaleya research centre head Alexander Gintsburg was quick to refute Popova’s claims, saying that ‘a single glass of champagne never hurt anyone.’

On Wednesday, December 9 he added that it was ‘just a matter of reasonably limiting consumption until the body has formed its immune response’.

‘We strongly recommend abstaining from alcohol for three days after each injection,’ Gintsburg said, according to Interfax news agency.

The excessive consumption of alcohol could reduce Sputnik V’s effectiveness or even wipe its impact out entirely, he said.

‘Of course, we’re not talking about a complete ban on alcohol during vaccination.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Russians Told To Lay Off The Booze After Covid JabRussians Told To Lay Off The Booze After Covid Jab”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.