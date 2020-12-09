Rudy Giuliani Received Same Covid Treatment as Trump

DONALD TRUMP’S lawyer and former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani says he received the same drug treatment as the President while hospitalised with Covid-19.

The 76-year old called his own radio show, 77 WABC, from the Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington DC to tell them of his condition and treatment. Like Donald Trump, he was also treated with Remdesivir and Dexamethasone for his diagnosis of coronavirus.

‘I am doing fine.’ he told his colleagues, ‘Pretty much all the symptoms are gone. The minute I took the cocktail I felt 100% better. It works very quickly’. His son Andrew tweeted that the lawyer had ‘improved significantly – I can’t get him off the phone for the last day’.

Trump and Giuliani both received the same drug ‘cocktail’ to cure them of Covid-19. Dexamethasone is a well-established steroid that calms the immune system and has reportedly saved lives, though is not usually administered in mild Covid cases. Remdesivir is a complex and experimental drug that ‘tricks’ the virus by replicating the chemical appearance of material the disease needs to replicate.

Giuliani announced that he hope to be discharged on Wednesday, and will presumbaly continue his efforts of proving alleged voter fraud in the US election that was lost by Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

