Remorseless burglar given three years in prison for stealing war medals

A REMORSELESS burglar who broke into a Northampton home, ate food from the fridge, and stole a number of items including sentimental war medals, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

41-year-old Grant Picketts broke into the home in Billing Road on a number of occasions in September and October of this year, when the homeowner was away caring for a friend.

Once inside, Picketts brazenly ate food from the owner’s fridge and stole a number of items including a television, electronic items, jewellery and war medals.

The war medals, which belonged to the homeowner’s father for his services during WW2 in the Wiltshire Regiment, were considered priceless and despite detectives’ best efforts, Picketts refused to tell police where he had hid or disposed of them.

In a statement, the homeowner said: “This incident has caused me a lot of stress and has left me feeling completely violated. I struggle to comprehend how another human being can break into someone’s home, dissect their belongings, and then steal whatever they fancy.

“What has upset me most is that my father’s watches and war medals were taken. These are very precious and of great sentimental value to me. I wish I was able to recover them.”

Picketts was eventually arrested and charged with the offence before being sentenced to three years imprisonment on Monday, December 7.

Detective Sergeant Terry Rush, of the Burglary Team West, said: “Grant Picketts is a remorseless burglar who unfortunately, has chosen to spend a large portion of his life stealing belongings from hardworking people as opposed to working hard himself.

“It’s such a shame that even now, he still won’t tell the victim whereabouts the war medals are. These items have such a high sentimental value to their rightful owner, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices the victim’s father made to serve our country and the bravery and immense contributions made of everyone who fought in the war.”

