Recent news in brief from around the Costa del Sol

Bee aware

AWARE of the importance of bees as pollinators, the Malaga City Council has entered into an agreement with the Bee Garden Association to educate residents on the importance of the work of bees and to introduce hives into the urban environment.

Pensioner friendly

AFTER being able to show that it has good facilities for older people and cares for their needs, Torremolinos has joined the World Health Organisation Network of Elderly Friendly municipalities becoming the 193rd in Spain to become a member.

Mosquito nets

AWARE that good ventilation is required in schools but there is always a possibility of insect infestation with windows open, Benalmadena Council has arranged for mosquito nets to be installed in all classrooms.

Q for Quality

FOR the sixth consecutive year, the beaches of Fuengirola have qualified for the Q for Tourist Quality seal of excellence which means that the beaches are considered perfectly suitable and accessible for those with reduced mobility.

Free masks

THANKS to a donation of 4,000 face masks by the Efasys company the Marbella Department for Resident Aliens will be distributing these to associations representing the communities of different foreign residents living in the city who are in need.

Fungi fun

THOSE interested in learning more about the world of mycology (study of fungi) and identifying different types can take advantage of guided tours of the Pinar del Rey on December 12,13,19 and 20 organised by the San Roque Council.

