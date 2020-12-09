Fire simulation

AFTER receiving a long-term loan of a fire tender ideal for use in cramped areas from the Balearic Port Authority, the Palma fire brigade undertook an exercise at the Moll Vell which simulated the control of a major fire.

Social police

POLICE in Palma are using social media to check whether there are any undercover events taking place and have already raided a club where some 65 people were dancing and an event which was catering for 400 people in marquees.

Winning streak

THE Real Mallorca Football Club’s winning streak continues after they beat Castellon 3-1 at home which took them back to the top of La Liga Division Two with fierce rivals Espanyol dropping back to second place.

Xmas gifts

THE El Cortes Inglés store has once again donated 300 toys to the Firemen of Mallorca Association which they will use as gifts for children in need who attend one of their Christmas parties across the Island.

Lights competition

ALTHOUGH the Calvia Council is devoting money usually spent on Christmas lighting to help those in need, it is running a competition for residents to decorate the outside of their properties with Xmas lights with a top prize of €300.

Three Kings

THE Three Kings have written an open letter to the children of Deia explaining that although they are unable to visit the town on January 5, they know that the children have been very good and want to assure them that something magical will occur.