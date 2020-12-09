Pubs & clubs reopen in Valencian Community albeit respecting the curfew

PUBS and clubs can reopen during the day and evening in Valencian Community albeit respecting the current curfew in place.

Local establishments will be able to serve drinks again and carrying out the activities they normally carried out, although they may not engage in activities other than catering.

Pubs may open from 12 pm and nightclubs from 5 pm, and both must close at midnight, respecting the curfew as per agreement from the last meeting held between representatives of the Alicante and Castelló and the Valencian Regional Government, who have been holding various meetings in recent weeks also to agree on a package of direct aid to these establishments.

The nightlife venues in the Region of Valencia can reopen as of Wednesday, December 9, as can hotels and restaurants to carry out activities “compatible with their licence or authorisation” following the recent publication in the DOGV of the resolution endorsing this measure.

The owners of these establishments will be asked to prove, by presenting a responsible declaration to the corresponding town hall, that the dance floors will be occupied by tables and chairs, keeping the capacity and distances set out in the measures established by current health regulations due to the coronavirus crisis, and that the people must be seated.

