Poor Indian Farmer Uncovers Diamond Worth £60,000 Pounds

A poor Indian farmer, Lakhan Yadav, aged 45, was digging his rented land in Madhya Pradesh, last month when he noticed a shiny pebble, and upon cleaning it, it turned out he had unearthed a 14.98-carat rock that would transform his life.

After cleaning the dirt off the shiny stone, he took it to the local diamond officer who recognised it as an uncut diamond, with a potential value of six million rupees, which turned into the equivalent of £60,000 when it was sold at auction.

Speaking to a reporter from The Times Of India newspaper, about his incredible Diamond find, Yadav said, “It has changed my life,” and he would be using the cash to give his children a proper education, as opposed to spending it on “anything big”, although he did splash out on a new motorbike, two buffalos, and two hectares of land, saying, “I bought the motorcycle because my nephews insisted. I was happy with my bicycle”, and that he will continue to search for more diamonds on the patch of land that he purchased, “I hope to get another diamond. I’ll work on it for a few more months, perhaps get the lease renewed”.

