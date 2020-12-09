Policewoman kills herself after ex posts explicit videos on social media

A 26-YEAR-OLD policewoman killed herself after her ex-boyfriend posted explicit videos and nude photographs of her on social media.

Belén San Román from Bragado, Argentina, died in hospital from a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday, December 8, a day after she shot herself.

The mother-of-two “was a young woman in a difficult time” reports Bragado TV, adding “she was a victim of cyberbullying because of the photos and videos shared by her ex-boyfriend” Tobías Villaruel, 25

In addition, an “administrative inquiry had been opened at work”.

Belén’s mother released a photograph of Tobías Villaruel, with the caption “he was the one who made my daughter’s photos go viral, who lashed out and threatened her until she ended up committing suicide”.

She added: “He is like everyone else who shared it. Hopefully, their dirty consciences do not let them live in peace.”

Belén’s parents have now launched a campaign calling on the government in Argentina to accelerate the draft law against revenge porn.

