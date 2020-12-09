Passerby helps get attacker arrested

LOCAL POLICE in Sevilla arrested a man for allegedly insulting and attacking his former partner, at the same time breaching a restraining order which she had against him.

The events took place on the Parsi Industrial Estate when a man told the officers that he had just witnessed a woman being attacked. He gave a description of the victim and her attacker.

When the police arrived at the location, neither of the two people was there anymore, but they searched the area, and minutes later, saw a woman walking fast and a man following her.

When the man saw the police he fled the area, but was chased by one of the officers, who caught up with him and found that there was a restraining order against him, so he was arrested.

He was then taken to the police station and the woman was told how to make a formal complaint regarding the events.

A local councillor congratulated both the police and the person who reported the episode of violence, saying that looking out for others is “crucial” in putting an end to gender violence.

