One in six hospitalised Covid patients experience thrombosis, according to a study by Madrid’s University Hospital Ramón y Cajal.

THROMBOSIS is especially common among the most serious patients, those who are admitted to ICU, says Head of the Pneumology Service, Dr David Jiménez.

The researchers point out that “the disease caused by coronavirus can predispose those infected to suffer venous thromboembolic events, as a result of hypoxia, excessive inflammation or platelet activation, in addition to respiratory problems”.

As part of the study, the results of 18,000 infected patients from various countries were examined, and the incidence of venous thrombotic events and/or hemorrhages in patients hospitalised for coronavirus were evaluated.

The findings showed that 17 per cent of patients suffered a venous thrombotic event, with higher risk in those admitted to ICU, where the figure reaches 27.9 per cent, compared to 7.1 per cent in patients admitted to conventional hospital wards.

