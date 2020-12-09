A NATIONAL POLICE officer was hospitalised after being attacked by a gang of five in Seville while off-duty.

-- Advertisement --



The off-duty officer was cycling along the Guadalquiver river with his brother on Monday evening, the 8th of December. Upon reaching the Muelle de Nueva York (NY Dock), where Christmas attractions are currently in place, they saw a large fight between several people.

The officer approached the incident and identified himself as a policeman, attempting to defuse the situation and stop the violence. He was attacked by five men, who punched him several times in the head and body. The officer narrowly avoided a brick thrown at his head by the violent gang, who continued to assault him until motorcycle officers arrived on the scene.

The five attackers were arrested and charged with assault, while the officer was rushed to the hospital with several injuries. The case highlighted the chronic shortage of police resources in Seville during the holiday season when officers often take leave or claim holiday hours.

The Andalusian capital has historically had a deficit of police on its streets, currently exacerbated by officers working at guarding prisoners in hospitals due to recent escape attempts by prisoners undergoing medical treatment. In the city’s Virgen Macarena hospital at the time of this assault, four patrol cars were exclusively performing this duty.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Off-Duty Police Officer Attacked by Gang of 5 in Seville”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.