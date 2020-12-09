NO London Tube Trains After Midnight On New Year’s Eve



Managing Director of the London Underground, Andy Lord, announced today, Wednesday, December 9, that tube trains will not run through the night on New Year’s Eve, with the final train departing at 1am, in an attempt to deter partying in the capital this year, with safety and the pandemic in mind.

Mr Lord said, “We’ve published TFL’s plans for the whole of the festive period. It’s a near-normal service compared to last Christmas with the one exception being New Year’s Eve where we are not planning to run through the night. We will be operating a normal Thursday night into Friday morning service, so the last trains from London will be from midnight 30 and 1am and then a slightly later start-up on New Year’s Day”.

Buses will run as normal through the night, but it is hoped revellers may be forced to stay home, especially if the forecasted plunge into Tier 3 takes place next week, closing all restaurants and pubs.

London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has already cancelled back in September, the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display that normally takes place near the London Eye, saying, “We can’t afford to have large numbers of people congregating amid the coronavirus pandemic”.

