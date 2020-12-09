FIREMEN in Granada city had to rescue a naked man who had climbed up onto an alcove outside the cathedral.

According to reports, the man is a middle-aged former businessman, identified as O.G., who is known in the city for this type of behaviour. A few months ago, he was caught running naked through the Alhambra Palace.

He remained sitting in an alcove, several metres above ground level, for approximately one hour, while business owners from the area and passers-by watched or took videos on their mobile phones, at around 3pm today, Wednesday, December 9.

The man was in no way distressed, but locals called the National Police, who watched him and requested firemen on the scene to help him down.

As he had not exposed himself to minors or disabled people, he had not committed a crime and the police told him he was free to go.

