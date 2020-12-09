Motorcycle Head-On Collision in Seville Leaves Man Injured

A HEAD-ON collision between a motorcycle and a car leaves man injured in Seville.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at just after 1pm on Avenida de Eduardo Dato in Seville. The City Council for Seville explained that a car turned left to Calle Barrau and a head-on accident occurred with a motorcycle.

Paramedics were called and the motorcyclist, aged 43 was transferred to hospital due to his injuries. The man has not been named and no further details of the accident are available at this time.

