MICHAEL GOVE Says the UK Now Has a ‘Smoother Glidepath’ to a Trade deal after the Northern Ireland Protocol Agreement was Reached.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, said during an interview on Sky News today, December 9, that Britain and the European Union have a smoother glide path to a Brexit trade deal now they have agreed on the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol.

-- Advertisement --



“There is a smoother glide path towards a possible deal,” Gove said, referring to the removal of clauses in draft British laws that would have broken the 2020 Brexit divorce treaty. “I hope that we will secure a free trade agreement,” Gove told Sky, adding that if a deal was not done the finance minister would take steps to ensure British businesses were competitive.”

He also suggested that, without an agreement on post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish border, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, that goods travelling to Northern Ireland would have been subject to tariffs.

The minister said, quote: “The price of everything from a pint of milk to a Nissan Qashqai would have been greater for citizens in Northern Ireland. It’s also the case that we might have faced restrictions on some of the food that would have been found on supermarket shelves. It would also have been the case that there might have been barriers that people would have tried to erect between Northern Ireland businesses and Great Britain. None of those threats now exist.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Michael Gove Says UK Has ‘Smoother Glidepath’ to Trade deal after Northern Ireland Protocol Agreement”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.