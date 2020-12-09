Marshall Mathers jailed for being in possession of an axe in a park

A BRIGHTON criminal Marshall Mathers, not the famous rapper Eminem, has been jailed for being in possession of an axe in a park.

The 46-year-old was found with the axe after being approached by local police in Victoria Gardens in Brighton who thought there was a drug deal going on.

Upon a stop and search by the officers, a small number of drugs and the menacing weapon were found to be in Mathers’ possession, who was still subject to post-prison sentence supervision by the probation service.

Mathers, who has battled heroin addiction, was put back behind bars for 22 weeks when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court last month for carrying an illegal weapon, although the drug matter was not proceeded with.

