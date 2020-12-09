Man jailed for assault which left baby with “life-changing brain injury”.

JOSHUA Michael Morris, 29, was sentenced to 42 months imprisonment today, Wednesday, December 9, at Mold Crown Court, for assaulting a 10-month-old baby in north Wales in January 2018.

-- Advertisement --



A jury delivered their unanimous ‘guilty’ verdict after a seven-day trial that ended on November 11, 2020.

The court heard Morris shook the “helpless” child in a “momentary loss of temper” which caused her to suffer life-changing brain injuries.

Morris had had little sleep when he was left alone with the baby while her mother went to the shop, returning to find her daughter “floppy and motionless”.

The 29-year-old initially claimed the little girl had been bouncing in her cot and fell.

He later said he had found the baby “lifeless in the cot” after hearing a thud upstairs.

In a statement after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Sion Williams, who led the investigation, said: “Sadly and frankly, no punishment can ever compensate for the life-changing brain injury that this little character sustained during this dreadful incident.’

DCI Williams added: “What appears to have been a momentary act of violence has devastatingly changed this young child’s future, and they will now require life-long professional care.

“Thankfully, this little one is now experiencing life within a loving and nurturing family environment, supported by a number of dedicated and passionate professionals.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man jailed for assault which left baby with “life-changing brain injury””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.