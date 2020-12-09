Man found dead in home

THE body of a man, 53, was found in his home in Aznalcollar, Sevilla.

-- Advertisement --



The cause of his death does not appear to have been violent, the Guardia Civil have revealed.

The local man was a known drug addict and suffered from several illnesses.

Residents in the area had alerted the authorities to the fact that they had not seen him in about a week.

Local Police and Guardia Civil went to his home and found him dead inside, but although his body was in an advanced state of decomposition, there is no reason to suspect he suffered a violent death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man found dead in hom”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.