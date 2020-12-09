Man Arrested In Alicante For Two Sexual Assaults In One Night

MAN arrested in Alicante for committing two sexual assaults in one night

The National Police of Alicante arrested a 20-year-old male of Moroccan nationality on Wednesday, December 9 as the alleged perpetrator of two sexual assaults committed on the same night. Both uniformed and plainclothes police scoured the streets to track down the attacker after the scene was cordoned off.

The first victim notified police at 5:30am when she was approached by a man with a razor blade who sexually assaulted her, then stole her mobile phone. Only thirty minutes later, a man called the police when he heard a woman screaming inside a parked car. Both victims were taken to Alicante General Hospital for medical examination.

Agents of the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) of the Provincial Brigade of the Judicial Police of Alicante led the investigation, and the suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning. He is being held at the disposal of the Court of Instruction of the Guard of Alicante.

