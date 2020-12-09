Malaga Local Police release Christmas video

MALAGA Local Police have shared their 2020 Christmas video in which they want to restore viewers’ excitement for Christmas.

In the video, a girl aged six, called Esperanza (Hope) loses her letter to the Three Wise Men and it is found by two Malaga Police officers who read it, to find that she doesn’t want any gifts or toys, just for things to be “like before”, because she misses hugs and kisses with her grandparents.

The officers then go to her home to give back the letter, accompanied by some very special visitors.

The video can be seen on YouTube here and is the third Christmas video released by the Local Police in Malaga in recent years.

