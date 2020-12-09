Junta go-ahead for Malaga shopping centre plan

THE Junta de Andalucia has given the go-ahead for a new shopping centre in Malaga following two years of administrative procedures.

The shopping centre is planned on the Villa Rosa industrial estate, opposite Leroy Merlin and Decathlon.

The environmental report for the project began two years ago, but the Junta de Andalucia Council for Sustainable Development hadn’t issued a positive response until now, with the approval of other regional departments.

The aim is to raise the land to prevent it from flooding, due to its proximity with the Guadalhorce river, and green areas are planned within the complex.

With this permit in hand, the City Hall can now go ahead with the urban planning procedures needed until the project for the 9,220 m2 shopping centre project is approved, there are also plans for a building to house businesses and well as 1,200m2 worth of facilities for them.

The impact on traffic will have to be examined and archaeological tests carried out in the area, as historical remains have already been found nearby.

