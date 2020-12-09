Italy adds 499 deaths from coronavirus in one day as infections decline

ITALY adds 499 deaths from coronavirus in one day as infections continue to decline, according to figures from the Italian Ministry of Health on Wednesday, December 9.

Italy has added 499 deaths from coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours, a high figure but the lowest in the last month and new infections continue to decline, despite almost 13,000 have been registered since yesterday.

The 499 deaths recorded, the lowest figure since November 9, has however sadly increased the balance of fatalities in the country to 61,739.

A total of 1,770,149 people have been infected since the beginning of the crisis in Italy, which was the first European country to confirm a case back in mid-February, and with 12,756 having been confirmed in the past 24-hours, represents the smallest increase since mid-October.

