Irish Students Get to Chat with International Space Station

IRISH students from the Athlone Community College get to chat with Astronaut Shannon Walker, aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The students had spent an entire year planning for the event, and on Monday the Athlone Community College chatted with the ISS as it sped past in space at an amazing speed of 27,600km/h. The question-and-answer session was set up with the help of the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station program (Ariss).

The college set up a temporary radio station to allow a line-of-sight signal to be beamed up to the ISS as it flew directly overhead.

Shannon Walker, a US astronaut aboard the ISS answered the Irish students’ questions and filled them in about life in space. Questions included climate change and the hardest parts of being in space.

Event organiser and science teacher Laura Donnellan said, “The whole school community were delighted by this once in a lifetime opportunity that both staff and students will not forget,

“It is a massive opportunity for the students to see the possibilities and opportunities life has to offer and for all of us to see just how far technology has come”.

