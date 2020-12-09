Irish Sniffer Dog Discovers €38,000 Of Drugs In Spanish Shipment

IRISH sniffer dog discovers €38,000 worth of drugs in Spanish and UK shipment

Almost €40k worth of drugs were intercepted in an Irish mail centre thanks to the keen nose of Bailey the sniffer dog. 1.8 kilograms of illegal substances were located at the Athlone Mail Centre on Monday, December 7, disguised as ‘eye creams’ and ‘skin primer’.

Various amounts of cannabis, ketamine, methamphetamine, cocaine and Diazepam were uncovered in parcels originating in Spain and the UK, destined for different addresses around the country.

In October, Irish crime boss John Gilligan was arrested along with six others at a property in Alicante as part of an ongoing operation between Spanish and Irish police forces to crack down on drug smuggling.

According to Gardaí, investigations into the drugs found on Monday remain ongoing.

