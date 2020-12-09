In a year of uncertainty, Google users searched “why” more than ever.

AND unsurprisingly, coronavirus questions top the search list for 2020.

In the midst of a global pandemic, the public resorted to the search engine to find out “how the coronavirus is spread”, “main symptoms”, and “what can be done to reduce infection risk”.

But while ‘Why is it called coronavirus?’ featured highly, other questions included:

Why is Mars red?

Why have they postponed the NBA?

Why am I so tired?

Spaniards in particular also searched: how to “make homemade bread” or “make cloth masks” and to ask “when do the hairdressers open”, when “state of alarm ends” and “when can you travel to another province ”.

Other increased searches centred around virtual education; recipes and television series and programmes to help cope with the extra time at home.

