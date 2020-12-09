Hikers rescued from mountain

TWO 46-year-old men with symptoms of hypothermia were rescued after being lost for several hours on Peñalara Mountain, Madrid.

They were rescued by the Guardia Civil after they were able to notify the Mountain Rescue Service themselves that while hiking on the mountain they had got caught in a blizzard and become disoriented.

When the hikers were rescued from the mountain, they showed symptoms of hypothermia and pain in the hands and feet.

Madrid 112 Security and Emergencies Agency activated level 0 of the Winter Inclemency Plan following the yellow alert of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) for five centimetres of snow in the Sierra de Madrid above 1,300 metres.

