Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children to get extra education support

GYPSY, Roma and Traveller children and young people are set to get extra education support thanks to UK Government-backed £400,000 (€444,000) investment programmes.

As announced by Communities Minister Lord Greenhalgh on Tuesday, December 8, over 100 children and young people will receive extra tutoring, one-to-one support and expert guidance to help them progress in education or find employment.

Evidence shows that children from Gypsy, Roma and Traveller backgrounds are among the lowest-achieving groups at every key stage of education and are likely to have been disproportionally affected by the pandemic, due to lack of access to public services and digital exclusion, which impairs access to online learning.

The first of the projects will provide online ‘catch-up’ tutoring for a group of up to 80 Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children to support their learning and tackle the attainment gap between these children and their peers.

The second will provide up to 30 young people who are not in education, employment and training in Derbyshire, London, Essex and Kent with access to targeted support and educational resources to help move them into further education or employment.

Communities Minister Lord Greenhalgh said: “All of the evidence shows us that members of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities continue to face some of the steepest challenges in society, and the pandemic is likely to have increased these yet further, especially in education.

“Children from these communities have been disproportionately affected by being out of school, which is why I am so determined to help them bridge the gap to their peers.

“These important projects will ensure that vulnerable children have a fair chance in life and are given the opportunity to gain further skills and experiences to help them in education or in the workplace.”

