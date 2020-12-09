Four Charged Over Edward Colston Statue

FOUR people charged over throwing Edward Colston statue into Bristol Harbour

Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 32, and Sage Willoughby, 21, are all due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 25 January to answer charges of criminal after they threw the controversial statue into the Bristol Harbour.

A group of protestors pulled down the slave trader’s bronze effigy during a Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 7, before dumping it in the river. It was recovered a few days later having suffered £3,750 worth of damage.

Although condemned for his slave trade activities, Colston donated his considerable fortune to many Bristol charities. Following the incident, Colston’s Girls School changed its name to Montpelier High School and the city’s Colston Hall music venue is now known as the Bristol Beacon.

