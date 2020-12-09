HAAS Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin apologises for groping a woman and posting the video online

Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin has publically apologised for posting a video where he is seen groping a woman in his car, but the alleged victim inisits they are good friends and that the whole thing was only a joke, saying “he would never do anything to hurt or humiliate me.” Nikita has since removed the video from social media sites.

-- Advertisement --



He wrote: “I would like to apologise for my recent actions both in terms of my own inappropriate behaviour and the fact that it was posted onto social media.

“I am sorry for the offense I have rightly caused and to the embarrassment I have brought to Haas F1 Team.

“I have to hold myself to a higher standard as a Formula 1 driver and I acknowledge I have let myself and many people down.”

Haas also released a statement: “Haas F1 Team does not condone the behaviour of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media.

“Additionally, the very fact that the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to Haas F1 Team.

“The matter is being dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made at this time.”

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Formula 1 Driver Apologises For Groping Woman”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.