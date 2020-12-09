FORMER Leeds and Sheffield United star and former Argentina World Cup coach Alejandro Sabella passes away aged 66.

-- Advertisement --



The Argentinian was admitted to hospital a fortnight ago and spent days in intensive care after suffering from fluid retention in his legs but sadly his condition worsened when he picked up a virus in hospital and died from acute heart disease, according to local reports on Tuesday, December 8.

Tributes poured in for the player-turned manager, who led his home nation side to the 2014 World Cup final against Germany where they lost 1-0 in extra time, with former club Sheffield United tweeting: “Sheffield United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Alejandro Sabella. Rest in Peace, Alex.”

Sheffield United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Alejandro Sabella. Rest in Peace, Alex. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n2numIKK7m

— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 8, 2020

Sabella moved to England in 1978, where he was known as Alex, to play for Sheffield United, who signed him for £160,000 before being sold to Leeds for £400,000.

Interestingly, Sheffield United turned to Sabella after deciding original target Diego Maradona was too expensive.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former Leeds and Sheffield United star Alejandro Sabella passes away”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.