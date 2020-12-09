Fire In Ice-Cream Factory Forces Evacuation

FIRE in a nougat and ice-cream factory forces mass evacuation

A large fire broke out at the Injihiesa nougat and ice-cream factory in Xixona in Alicante shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, December 9. Fire fighters rushed to the scene, where large columns of black smoke could be seen billowing from the roof, and evacuated all of the workers as small explosions were heard inside the building.

The Alicante Provincial Consortium reported that no injuries had been reported.

A team of emergency workers from the Sant Vicent del Raspeig park and the Alicante towns of Ibi and Concentaina worked together to extinguish the blaze, while other businesses in the area were also evacuated. Official sources reported that, while the blaze has been stabilised, police are working to establish the cause of the fire.

