Elche Car Thieves Arrested

Three men were arrested in Elche, Alicante on Saturday, December 5 when it was discovered that the car they were driving had been reported stolen three days earlier. The vehicle was stopped by the Security Operational Team (EOS) and the Operations Support Group (GAO) at around 10:45pm at a check-point set up at the entrance to a residential area.

When police stopped the vehicle with the three men, they asked for proof of ownership. When the men couldn’t provide the papers the driver told officers that they had rented the car legitimately from a neighbour. However, police checked the database at headquarters and established that the car had been stolen on December 2. The trio was arrested at the scene and the car was transported to the municipal facilities before being returned to the owner.

