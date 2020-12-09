Divorced Woman Forced To Leave Her Home

DIVORCED woman in Mallorca forced to leave her home

The Court of Palma applied a new law for the first time when they gave a divorced woman eight months to leave her home, because she is cohabitating with a boyfriend. Traditionally, the law gave preference to whomever the kids lived with, but has found in this case that because the divorced couple share joint custody of the children, she will be the one who has to vacate the property.

The couple had agreed that the woman would stay in the house, despite the fact that the man had paid for it. However, at the Court hearing the judge announced that because her boyfriend had moved into the property, it is no longer considered a family home. According to the judge: “the right to use housing exists and ceases to exist depending on the circumstances. It is maintained as long as it preserves this family character.”

When another man entered the home to live, the judge added, “this [family] character has disappeared, not because the mother and children have stopped living together, but because of the entry of a third party, ceasing to serve the purposes of marriage.”

