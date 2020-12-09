DISTRAUGHT person barricades themselves inside an Atlanta synagogue as Georgia SWAT teams descends on the scene

A “distraught” person is reported to have barricaded themselves into an Atlanta synagogue on Wednesday, December 9, according to Fox News. DeKalb County Police area immediately on the scene, closely followed by SWAT teams, who are attempting to talk the person into leaving the building and coming into custody.

-- Advertisement --



Local police said that it is not a hostage situation but that it has been going on for several house without resolution. The area near Lavista Road and Carolyn Drive has been closed and cops are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Distraught Person Barricades Themselves Inside Synagogue”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.